Microsoft decided to open source the backbone of its new internet browser

Microsoft is open sourcing the backbone of its Edge browser with a view to using it in more software, according to Ars Technica.

Microsoft quietly announced the change in a blog post. But the implications of Microsoft’s actions could be huge.

Microsoft has opened sourced a piece of software called ChakraCore which is a JavaScript engine that runs in the background of applications on Windows, such as the Edge browser. ChakraCore comes fully loaded with all of the latest technology, making it a valuable resource to the development community.

Essentially, anyone who uses ChakraCore could make a browser, or other applications, far more easily.

Google has a similar project, called the “V8 JavaScript Engine,” which it uses to make the Chrome browser. Chrome has become the fastest, and most popular, browser in the world, and this is down to the V8 engine.

Microsoft already uses Chakra — the internal version of the software — to develop Cortana, the virtual assistant on Windows 10, and Outlook.com. By open sourcing the software, the company could allow others to do similar things.

Microsoft is also moving to replace Google’s V8 engine, creating a version of Node.js — a part of the JavaScript language — that uses Chakra instead of V8.

Ars Technica argues that the uses of ChakraCore could extend to anything from Internet of Things devices to much larger server applications. Open sourcing the software makes it easier for anyone to do this.

Microsoft is also looking to improve the Edge browser, from which Chakra comes from, which has lagged behind the compeition. Browser extensions, such as AdBlock, are not available, for example.

NOW WATCH: Easy ways to make your Mac run faster



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.