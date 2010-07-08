Microsoft Only Sold 503 Kin Phones, John Gruber Hears

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft only sold 503 Kin phones before pulling the plug, a “well-placed little birdie” told Daring Fireball’s John Gruber.That goes along with the rumour we had heard in mid-June, that Microsoft had only sold 500 Kins.



Previously, CNET reported that Kin sales were greater than 1,000 but less than 10,000. And the New York Times reported as fact that Microsoft sold fewer than 10,000 Kins.

Gruber cautions that his report may not be accurate — “I can’t vouch for the following” — but it’s possible both numbers are right . Perhaps Microsoft shipped 1,000+ devices to Verizon stores, but Verizon only sold 503 to consumers.

Either way, a total dud.

