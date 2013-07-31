Microsoft Only Generated $853 Million In Revenue From Its Surface Tablet Last Year — Apple Did $25 Billion In The Same Time Frame

Here’s another discouraging bit of news about Microsoft’s Surface tablet.



According to the company’s 10-k, it only did $853 million in sales from the Surface between October of last year and June of this year.

It’s not exactly a fair comparison, but over the same time frame Apple did ~$25 billion in iPad sales.

Microsoft’s Surface was an attempt to create a strong Windows brand, while at the same time combating the rise of the iPad.

It has failed on both counts.

Microsoft had to slash the price of the Surface RT by 30%, which led to a $900 million charge.

We don’t know how many units of the Surface Microsoft has sold. We can do our best to guess, though. If the average selling price is $650, then Microsoft sold 1.3 million units. Over the same period, Apple sold 56.8 million iPad units.

Microsoft is not giving up on the Surface, though. It says it remains committed to the tablet, and is likely to introduce a next generation version of the product in the coming months.

Via: The Verge

