Microsoft's web services have been hit with a major outage

Microsoft’s online services, including Xbox Live, Outlook.com, Hotmail, Office 365, the Windows Store, OneDrive, and more, were hit with what appears to be a nationwide outage on Tuesday afternoon.

DownDetector.com has logged almost 200 reports thus far confirming the outage. The Microsoft Office 365 service health dashboard acknowledges the problems and says that Microsoft is looking into it.

It’s the second Microsoft outage in March, after services went out for an hour in a similar fashion.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for comment. In the meantime, don’t stress if you can’t get into your Microsoft accounts or software right now: It’s down for everyone, not just you.

