Microsoft Online Services Flushes Another $560 Million Down The Toilet

Microsoft just posted September quarter earnings, and its online services division continues to burn cash at an alarming rate.
Last quarter, Microsoft’s online division reported an operating loss of $560 million on $527 million of revenue. That’s worse than the year-ago quarter, when it lost $477 million on $487 million of sales.
At this rate, Microsoft is basically burning $2 billion a year on the Internet.
