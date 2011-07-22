CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft Burns Another $728 Million Online

Microsoft just delivered earnings, and while the overall picture is pretty good, there’s one particular section of the company that is not.



The online division produced another bad quarter with an operating loss of $728 million. For the twelve month period ending in June 30, 2011, Microsoft’s online division has lost $2.6 billion.

At some point Microsoft will get this turned around, right?

