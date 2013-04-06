Microsoft To Facebook: Nice Phone, Welcome To 2011!

“>MicrosoftFrank X. ShawMicrosoft’s communications leader, Frank X. Shaw, took a shot at Facebook today.



In a blog post he mocked Facebook for its new mobile application for Android.

Facebook “Home” makes your screen a giant Facebook News Feed. It pushes apps to the background. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he wants to put people first, apps second.

Shaw says that sounds familiar to him because, “When we sat down with a blank sheet of paper and designed Windows Phone, we put three words on the wall to guide the team: ‘Put People First’.”

He says Facebook’s event “was remarkably similar to the launch event we did for Windows Phone two years ago.”

He then ticks off all things Facebook is trying and says that it already exists on Windows phone, concluding with, “while we applaud Facebook for working to give some Android owners a taste of what a ‘people-centric’ phone can be like, we’d humbly like to suggest that you get the real thing, and simply upgrade to a Windows Phone.”

Facebook and Microsoft have been fairly close in the past. Microsoft made a big investment in Facebook early on, and the two have worked on projects together. It’s interesting Shaw is going after Facebook.

Here’s the full post from Shaw:

I tuned into the coverage of the Facebook Home event yesterday and actually had to check my calendar a few times.

Not to see if it was still April Fools Day, but to see if it was somehow still 2011.

Because the content of the presentation was remarkably similar to the launch event we did for Windows Phone two years ago.

When we sat down with a blank sheet of paper and designed Windows Phone, we put three words on the wall to guide the team: “Put People First”.

Those three words were chosen around a pretty powerful but simple insight: People are more important than apps, so phones should be designed around you and the people you care about, not the apps you might use to reach them.

So, we got to work and built a phone that asked and answered questions like these:

Instead of rows and rows of apps, why not have a screen full of the people that matter most to you, and start with them?

Instead of having to launch an app to see what’s behind that notification icon, why not just bring the content to the home screen?

Instead of having SMS and Facebook Messaging as separate chat threads, why not bring them together in one conversation?

Instead of having separate address books for Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Skype, why not bring those together in one place?

Instead of having photos on your phone and photos in Facebook, why not bring those photos together in one place?

Instead of having to launch an app just to check in, why not just tap your own face and do it directly?

When you start from scratch with ideas like these, you end up with a fast, fluid and seamless experience that revolves around you, not apps.

Millions of Windows Phone owners have already discovered how great a phone can be when it’s designed this way, and they aren’t shy about telling their friends. Naturally, some of those friends have been pretty frustrated that they haven’t been able to get a “People First” experience on their devices.

So, we understand why Facebook would want to find a way to bring similar functionality to a platform that is sadly lacking it.

But as Android owners know, that platform is complicated enough without adding another skin built around another metaphor, on top of what is already a custom variant of the OS.

So, while we applaud Facebook for working to give some Android owners a taste of what a “people-centric” phone can be like, we’d humbly like to suggest that you get the real thing, and simply upgrade to a Windows Phone.

When you get your Windows Phone, simply log into your Facebook account (along with Twitter, Skype, LinkedIn and Gmail) and pin your best friends and family to your start screen, and we promise you’ll be feeling even more at “home”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.