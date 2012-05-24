REPORT: Microsoft Office Coming To The iPad And Android Tablets This Fall

Photo: AP

Microsoft is planning on a November release of its Office suite to Android and iOS tablets, reports BGR.The company’s productivity apps have been strangely absent from the tablet market since it became so mainstream.



It’s also a possible that Office will be available on iPod and iPhone, as BGR’s source said the loading screen reads “Office for iOS” instead of naming it for a specific device.

