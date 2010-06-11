Everything You Need To Know About Microsoft's Online Office Apps

Microsoft’s answer to Google Docs, Office Live, is open for anyone to use. We’ve been testing it for the last three days.



So far, we are underwhelmed. We haven’t found anything that makes Microsoft’s web apps more compelling than Google’s web apps.

We were optimistic because Google’s apps are still pretty weak in their own right. In particular, we want a better spreadsheet application because our Chart Of The Day is a daily collaborative effort.

We think Google’s spreadsheet makes ugly charts. We hoped Microsoft’s would be nice. Nope. Microsoft’s web-based Excel makes NO charts, which is odd.

Even odder? We can’t figure out how to share the spreadsheet with other people. We tried sharing our documents — web-based Excel and Word — but nothing happened.

Basically, it looks like Microsoft built a complement, not a replacement, for the desktop version of Office. Makes sense for Microsoft to introduce a lite web app, since it has a franchise to protect, but we were hoping for a solid product to replace Google Docs.

We didn’t get it.

We’ve broken it all out as slideshow to show you what it looks like and how it compares to Google Docs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.