Everything You Need To Know About Microsoft's Online Office Apps

Microsoft’s answer to Google Docs, Office Live, is open for anyone to use. We’ve been testing it for the last three days.
So far, we are underwhelmed. We haven’t found anything that makes Microsoft’s web apps more compelling than Google’s web apps.
We were optimistic because Google’s apps are still pretty weak in their own right. In particular, we want a better spreadsheet application because our Chart Of The Day is a daily collaborative effort.
We think Google’s spreadsheet makes ugly charts. We hoped Microsoft’s would be nice. Nope. Microsoft’s web-based Excel makes NO charts, which is odd.
Even odder? We can’t figure out how to share the spreadsheet with other people. We tried sharing our documents — web-based Excel and Word — but nothing happened.
Basically, it looks like Microsoft built a complement, not a replacement, for the desktop version of Office. Makes sense for Microsoft to introduce a lite web app, since it has a franchise to protect, but we were hoping for a solid product to replace Google Docs.
We didn’t get it.
We’ve broken it all out as slideshow to show you what it looks like and how it compares to Google Docs.
You can use any email address, which is awesome since we lost our Hotmail password over a year ago and haven't been able to get back in.
The getting started page for Office live is also pretty clean. You can get rid of that ad, which is nice. Our only nitpicky complaint: Windows Live Office on Skydrive is clunky branding.
Overall, we didn't have many issues using the word processor. It cranked along just fine. But, in a word processor we don't need too much. We just need basic functions.
However, we tried sharing a document and it didn't work. That's a pretty basic function on web apps. We assume it's coming, but there's really no excuse for it not being ready on day one.
Overall, Word was fine, but there was nothing that made it better than Google's similar web app. Microsoft says its web apps will work better with the desktop version of Office. That's probably a huge plus for most people. We don't use the desktop version of Word often enough for it to matter.
With Google Docs it was a snap to make a chart, it's just an ugly chart. We were hoping for some pretty, robust charts from Microsoft Online.
If you, like us, are looking for an alternative to Google Docs, you're better off testing Zoho. Microsoft has released a product that is not better. It might work better with the desktop version of Office due out next week. For those users, this is probably a nice bonus.
For people looking to save money and use a robust web application suite, Google Docs is the better alternative in our opinon.
Does this matter for Microsoft today? No. It's still printing money from the Office franchise. Does it matter for Microsoft tomorrow? Yes.
If it doesn't make its online offering better, Google will have a huge advantage and will be able to win over new customers.
That said, even if Microsoft does make these kick-butt, the price it charges is going lower thanks to Google's low pricing. It's a real dilemma for Microsoft, and we're curious to see how the company addresses it long term.
