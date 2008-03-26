Microsoft Office On The iPhone? Maybe.

Microsoft is checking out the new iPhone software developers kit and is deciding what, if anything, they want to build for it, exec Tom Gibbons tells Fortune. One obvious possibility: A mobile version of Office, which Microsoft (MSFT) already offers for devices running its Windows Mobile operating system.



And unlike Office for Macs, the iPhone version might be a leader. Word and Excel for Apple’s (AAPL) Macs have always trailed the Windows editions in features and usefulness. But because the iPhone’s hardware and operating system are miles ahead of any phone Microsoft offers, Office for the iPhone could conceivably become the model for future Windows Mobile editions. Imagine that.

