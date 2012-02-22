It's True! Microsoft Office Is About To Hit The iPad

Photo: The Daily

For all the time the iPad’s been available, there’s been a glaring absence in its app catalogue: the Microsoft Office suite.Now The Daily is reporting that Microsoft Office for the iPad is about to be submitted to Apple for approval. Check out the leaked photo of the app to the right.



Office for iOS will allow creating and editing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents locally and online.

This is only after numerous third-party apps and Apple’s own iWork suite have stepped up to fill the void.

The Daily’s sources indicate that an Android version of Office is not in the works.

