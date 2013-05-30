Microsoft Declares The New MS Office Is The 'Best-Selling' Version Ever

Microsoft has already landed more than 1 million customers for the new version of Office, called Microsoft Office 365 Home Premium edition, it says.



This is the edition of Office that Microsoft sells as a subscription service for $99 a year, which covers up to five PCs and/or Macs in your house (but not iPads).

That was a pretty radical change in how Microsoft charges for software because Home Premium is not really cloud software. It installs on your PC, although it can be setup to backup files or share them with the cloud.

The new version was officially released on Jan. 29. (We reviewed it, and generally liked it, too.)

By selling 1 million licenses in about 100 days, this version of Office is “officially the best-selling Office edition yet,” John Case vice president of marketing for the Microsoft Office Division wrote in a blog post.

He then used the chart below to point out how much better and faster this was than a whole bunch of other online services.

