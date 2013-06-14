Microsoft Finally Launches An Office App For The iPhone

After years of speculation and waiting, Microsoft has finally released a version of Office for the iPhone.



The downside: it only works for Office 365 subscribers, or those who pay for Microsoft’s cloud-based Office service. Office 365 starts at $100 per year and lets you access your Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents on just about any device using Microsoft’s virtual storage service called SkyDrive.

The iPhone app is pretty straightforward, letting you view and edit documents stored in your SkyDrive account on your iPhone. All your changes and new documents will automatically sync with your Office 365 account, meaning you can access it all from your PC or Windows tablet too.

It’s not the perfect Office solution for iPhone, but it’s the closest Microsoft has come.

You can download Office Mobile For 365 Subscribers here.

Here are some screenshots:

