Now We Have Confirmation Microsoft Office Is Coming To The iPad*

Microsoft Office fans will have to wait a few more months to get the popular apps on their mobile devices.Petr Bobek, Microsoft’s product manager, confirmed to Czech site IHNED the release of a native version of Office for iPhones, iPads, and Androids scheduled to release sometime after March 2013.



The Verge also got a glimpse at a press release from Microsoft’s Czech Republic team, which confirms availability of the app.

Businesses will get to see the software first; it will be available for them as early as December. Consumers will have to wait until the new year.

The report contradicts our earlier report that Office would launch on the iPad in early November. Instead, it seems like Microsoft is now waiting for the new version of Office to launch before releasing it on non-Windows devices.

Update: Microsoft’s top spokesman, Frank Shaw, called the information provided by Microsoft’s Czech subsidiary inaccurate, but didn’t clarify when Office was launching.

