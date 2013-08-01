Microsoft Office For Android Phones Arrives Today

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Microsoft Office Mobile is finally available for Android phones — but not tablets.



The app features optimised versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and allows users to make simple edits to documents, open email attachments, and automatically save their progress to Microsoft’s online cloud storage service, SkyDrive.

There’s also a nifty “Recent Documents” tab to pick up where you left off if working from a computer, and a “Presentation View” for PowerPoint.

The downside is that while Office Mobile is a free app, users must be an Office 365 subscriber and be running Android OS 4.0 or later.

Office 365 is a subscription that grants access to the most recent versions of Office applications, along with 20GB of online storage and 60 Skype minutes per month. Unless you’re a trial user, this starts at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

You can pick up Office Mobile over at the Google Play store.

