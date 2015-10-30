Microsoft launched a Chrome browser extension acknowledging Google's dominance

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft has launched a Chrome extension which makes it easier to create and access Office files, ComputerWorld reports.

The extension, which is available for Windows and Mac, is a free download and can be used to quickly create Office files on- and offline. As Microsoft starts to focus more on cloud-based computing with Office 365, enabling users the ability to access these services quickly, and from anywhere, is a key part of the plan.

Microsoft making a Chrome suggests the company is increasingly willing to work on whichever platform is most popular, even if it isn’t their own. According to Gartner, Chrome is rapidly overtaking Internet Explorer in key markets — such as enterprise — and Microsoft is shifting strategies to accommodate this.

Ironically, Microsoft’s latest browser, Edge, doesn’t support extensions, and likely won’t until summer 2016. However, the fact that Microsoft services work on other browsers means that users will be able to switch over easily — albeit at the expense of Edge’s market share.

Office Online is available free for non-enterprise users who need an Office 365 account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.