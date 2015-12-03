Microsoft's Office 365 productivity suite is down in Europe

Office 365, the online version of Microsoft’s productivity offerings, is down in Europe, according to reports.

Users are reporting that the service has been down since 9am GMT, around three hours.

@maxslaterrobins We’ve been having problems since 9am this morning!

— BedfordCreativeArts (@WeAreBCA) December 3, 2015

Hopefully Office 365 will be down for less than a quarter of a day otherwise they’re going to have to change name. pic.twitter.com/UEtqHlfhAu

— Gavin Millard (@gmillard) December 3, 2015

The Azure Status Dashboard has the following message:

Starting at approximately 09:00 on 3rd Dec, 2015, customers began experiencing intermittent issues accessing Azure services that use, or have dependencies on, Azure Active Directory. Engineering teams have identified an Azure Active Directory configuration error that is believed to be the root cause of the issue.

Microsoft provided Business Insider with the following statement: “Some customers may be unable to access our services due to a service incident. Our teams are working to restore access as soon as possible.”

