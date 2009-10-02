Microsoft Offers To Store Your Private Health Information Online

Microsoft (MSFT) today released a beta version of My Health Info, a service that will let you store your health information online through MSN.



The new service, which builds on Microsoft’s existing HealthVault, will let users upload data about themselves and their families and share it with service providers. Users will be able to add data on the fly from devices such as heart rate monitors. The service will also offer information about living healthily and identifying health concerns.

Microsoft simultaneously announced a new swine flu information centre for MSN.

My Health Info represents yet another area of competition between Microsoft and Google (GOOG), which already has a similar product, Google Health.

If they can convince users their information is secure, Microsoft and Google will probably end up serving ads.

