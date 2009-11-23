Microsoft Offers To Pay News Corp To "De-List" Itself From Google

Microsoft (MSFT) wants to pay News Corp (NWS) and other large publishers to de-list their Web sites from Google’s (GOOG) search index, the Financial Times reports.

The idea is to force Google (GOOG) to pay for content, thinning its currently fat margins.

Problem is, we can’t imagine Google going for it.

For one, the FT reports that Google’s UK director Matt Brittin told a conference last week that Google did not need news content to survive.

“Economically it’s not a big part of how we generate revenue,” he said

For another, we can’t imagine links to worthwhile stories originating from News Corp not finding their way onto sites that will happily remain indexed in Google’s search engine free of charge.

Still, if News Corp were to “de-list” from Google, we’d expect to see all kinds of ads touting Bing as the only place to find the Wall Street Journal and MySpace pages online. Maybe that’d swing search engine share some, but we doubt it.

