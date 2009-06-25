Microsoft Offers Free Anti-Virus Beta, But Only For A Day

Microsoft’s free anti-virus service is here, or actually, was here.



Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) was launched in US, China, Brazil, and Israel yesterday, but, according to CNET, is no longer available for download today.

The software maker said that it was initially looking for only 75,000 downloads of the product.

Though Computerworld reports that MSE “passed a preliminary antivirus exam with flying colours,” rivals are happy to disagree. For example, Symantec told BBC that MSE “under-performs when compared to existing freeware products.”

But this one is our favourite – BBC quotes J.R Smith, chief executive of security firm AVG:

“It’s important to recognise that Microsoft’s role in the internet security realm is much like your relationship with your trusted family doctor. They can help diagnose the problems. In addition, they treat many general ailments. In the end, though, they are not a replacement for a specialist when you need one.”

Microsoft (MSFT) had announced MSE’s launch two weeks ago, the same day it announced its discontinuation of MS Money.

Image: Xoan Sampaino

