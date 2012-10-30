Microsoft Offers Business Users A Good Reason To Buy Windows Phone 8

Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore

Microsoft is starting to tell a compelling story around Windows Phone 8, Windows 8 and Microsoft Office, its online cloud, SkyDrive.When used together, documents can be automatically set up to be synced to all of your devices through SkyDrive.



That’s a nice plus for business users and road warriors.

SkyDrive is Microsoft’s online storage app, the place where you can backup photos, videos and other stuff on your phone. It also offers free cloud versions of Microsoft Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

With Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8, Microsoft has integrated with SkyDrive so if you start typing on your Windows 8 PC, you can finish typing on your Windows Phone 8 phone.

This isn’t the only way to sync Microsoft Office documents between devices. The Documents To Go app has been doing this forever and for iPad users, too.

But Microsoft is baking cloud access and MS Office integration into the OS with nothing extra to buy. SkyDrive includes 7 gigabytes of free storage too, compared to 5 GB for many others, including Google.

A second WP8 feature business users could use is integration with Skype. Skype is “always on,” and runs as part of the OS, “without running code in the background and draining the battery,” Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore, manager of the Windows Phone Program, said onstage at the launch event today.

