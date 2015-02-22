Microsoft is trying to lure Dropbox users to its cloud storage service by offering 100 GB of space for free

Twitter Microsoft is trying to lure Dropbox users to OneDrive

If you use Dropbox for cloud storage, Microsoft will give you a bunch of free space for trying out its own service, OneDrive.

In an effort to recruit new users, the company is offering 100 GB of space for free for one year to any Dropbox user who installs OneDrive.

You also have to have a Microsoft account to sign up. If you do, you can verify that you have a Dropbox account and then get your free space here.

Wanna see which cloud storage service is right for you generally?

Check out our handy write-up about the pros and cons of each.

(H/T The Next Web)

