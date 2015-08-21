Here are all the new products Microsoft will unveil in October

Chinese website WPDang is reporting, via The Verge, that Microsoft is planning a “massive” event in October that could see a whole host of new hardware from the company.

According to the report, Microsoft is planning to launch a new Surface Pro 4, an updated Microsoft Band and two new Lumia phones, the 950 and 950XL. Alongside this, Microsoft could also unveil some surprise hardware, according to The Verge, which could be a Surface Mini (which has previously been shelved) or some new Xbox hardware.

The current Surface Pro 3 was launched in June 2014 and is due an upgrade. While this update cycle is unlikely to be too exceptional, we could see a thinner, lighted frame with updated internals. There have been rumours that Microsoft is going to include Windows Hello, the company’s new biometric recognition system, but it’s unlikely that Intel’s RealSense camera could be fitted into the Surface’s body.

The new Lumia devices — potentially called the 950 and 950XL — have been floating around the rumour mill for months and will be the new flagship devices for Windows 10 Mobile. Images for the 950XL have leaked before and it appears to simply be a gigantic Windows phone. We have also seen leaks of a Surface Phone, with stylus support, which could also be unveiled at the event.

Microsoft The Microsoft Surface tablet.

One of the potential odd-balls of the event could be the Microsoft Band, the fitness device that launched in October 2014 to mixed reviews. Little is known about what Microsoft is actually planning but it has likely looked at consumer feedback and improved on key areas: the design, software and size.

Microsoft has not made the event official yet but the company is hosting a Windows 10-focused event in Berlin in September so we may hear more then.

