A lot of people are saying Microsoft is killing Internet Explorer, but that's not true

Microsoft has been working on a new web browser code-named “Project Spartan” specifically designed for Windows 10 for quite some time now, and that’s left plenty of people wondering what will happen to Microsoft’s Internet Explorer.

While some are claiming that Microsoft is “killing off” the Internet Explorer branding, that’s not true.

Microsoft confirmed to us that Internet Explorer will still be included in Windows 10, but that it will play second fiddle to “Project Spartan,” which is to be re-branded with a new name in the future.

“Project Spartan is Microsoft’s next generation browser, built just for Windows 10,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Business Insider. “We will continue to make Internet Explorer available with Windows 10 for enterprises and other customers who require legacy browser support.”

So while Internet Explorer will technically be included in Windows 10, Microsoft wants to shine a spotlight on Project Spartan as the main Microsoft browser, likely in an effort to shed the negative connotation many have with Internet Explorer (famously known for being the number one web browser for downloading other browsers) and to draw attention to the slew of new features Project Spartan will offer.

Project Spartan was first announced in January during Microsoft’s Windows 10 unveiling, and it offers a new design and rendering engine, and includes integration with Cortana, Microsoft’s virtual assistant.

Allowing Project Spartan to plug into Cortana will allow users to glean more information from the web without leaving their current tab, with Cortana being able to pull up directions, store hours, phone numbers, and addresses from a website. All you’ll need to do is click on Cortana’s tiny blue ring to see what she can find from the website you’re visiting.

So what will Project Spartan eventually be called when Windows 10 launches?

Microsoft says it’s still deciding on how to re-brand Project Spartan, according to The Verge, but don’t be surprised if it includes the word “Microsoft” in the name — Microsoft’s marketing chief Chris Capossela says their polling suggests Chrome users preferred including the company name in the re-branding.

