MICROSOFT-NOKIA: The Biggest Winners And Losers

Ballmer’s best chance to smash the iPhone?

Microsoft and Nokia have tied the knot. At least for the near future, Nokia will use Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 software as the basis for its smartphones.How does this affect the industry?



Well, it’s good news for Microsoft, as it now has a major partner which actually has some skin in the game — something it didn’t really have yesterday.

But it’s probably bad news for Nokia, as it’s unlikely to return the company to glory.

