REPORT: Microsoft Is Axing Nokia's Name From Its Smartphone Brand

Upcoming Lumia Windows Phone devices will no longer be released under the Nokia brand, according to a new report from The Verge. Instead, devices will be labelled as Microsoft Lumia going forward.

The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise since Microsoft acquired Nokia’s mobile devices division in April for $US7.2 billion. At the same time, Nokia will exist separately as a company that focuses on mapping and network infrastructure.

The report comes just after blog GeeksOnGadgets said Microsoft may completely remove the Windows Phone name from its smartphones, and instead brand the phones as “Lumia.” Microsoft is reportedly planning to implement this change in its holiday marketing materials.

