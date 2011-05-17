The Only Way Microsoft Can Really Make Money On Mobile -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>
Microsoft might be looking to buy Nokia’s mobile phone division – but why? Dan Frommer joins today’s SAIcast and explains why this potential acquisition makes sense.
Also, Facebook has been talking with banks about a potential IPO. What’s going on in these meetings? Listen to our Monday edition of the SAIcast to find out.
Or download this episode (right click and save)
Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap
