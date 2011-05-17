The Only Way Microsoft Can Really Make Money On Mobile -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Microsoft might be looking to buy Nokia’s mobile phone division – but why? Dan Frommer joins today’s SAIcast and explains why this potential acquisition makes sense.

Also, Facebook has been talking with banks about a potential IPO. What’s going on in these meetings? Listen to our Monday edition of the SAIcast to find out.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• What’s Up With The iPhone 4S?



• Apple Is In “Lockdown” Mode For iOS 5



• Why Did Microsoft Pay $8.5 Billion For Skype?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.