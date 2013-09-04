Here's Microsoft's Case For Buying Nokia

Microsoft made a surprise announcement late last night that it’s going to buy Nokia’s smartphone business for about $US7.2 billion.

So why did Microsoft do it?

In a presentation it gave during a press conference today, Microsoft laid out its plans for Nokia. Most importantly, Nokia will help bolster Microsoft’s new mission to become a “devices and services” company, which means it’ll make hardware along with the software.

Want a deeper look into the Microsoft-Nokia deal? See what Microsoft has to say in the presentation below.

