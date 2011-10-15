Microsoft Will Give Nokia More Than $30 Million To Push Windows Phone In The U.K.

Photo: Screenshot

Part of the big deal between Microsoft and Nokia called for Microsoft to contribute marketing funds.Now we have an idea how much Microsoft is chipping in.



According to Mobile Today, Microsoft is contributing about $32 million (20 million pounds) to fund a series of ads for Nokia’s Windows Phone in the U.K. this holiday season.

A source told Mobile Today that the money will fund a massive cross-media campaign for Nokia’s Windows phone, and that Microsoft is “desperate to kick the hell out of Android.”

Microsoft’s total war chest for the initiative is more than $44 million, and some of the funds will also go to Samsung.

Last week, Microsoft’s Windows Phone chief Andy Lees said that the company was relying heavily on resellers and carriers to push Windows Phone.

