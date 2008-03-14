Microsoft: No Blu-ray On Xbox 360... Yet

Microsoft gaming exec Aaron Greenberg tells Reuters that he isn’t working with rival Sony (SNE) to add Blu-ray drives to its Xbox 360 video game console. “Xbox is not currently in talks with Sony or the Blu-ray Association to integrate Blu-ray into the Xbox experience.”



That, of course, leaves plenty of room for talks tomorrow, next week, or maybe never.

Microsoft (MSFT) is convinced that digital media downloads — not hi-def discs — are the next step in movie distribution. They might be right. And if they’re not, they can add Blu-ray support in the future. In the near term, that keeps the Xbox 360 cheaper than Sony’s PS3.

See Also:

Time For PS3-Xbox 360 Price War? Nope

Microsoft Readying Blu-Ray For Xbox 360?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.