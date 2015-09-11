Microsoft paid the NFL $400 million to use its tablets, and announcers are still calling them iPads

Last season Microsoft struck a $US400 million deal with the NFL to make the Surface the official tablet of the NFL.

Understandably, there were some hiccups along the way, with announcers calling them “iPads” or “iPad-like tools.” Jay Cutler of the Chicago Bears even referred to them as “knockoff iPads.“

After some coaching from Microsoft, things got better. But a year later, it seems like the NFL announcers have regressed.

In the opening game of the NFL season, NBC came back from a commercial break with a view of Patriots coach Bill Belichick working with a Surface tablet. Legendary announcer Al Michaels promptly referred to Belichick being “on his iPad.” D’oh!

Welp. It’s early. Certainly some friendly reminders will be emailed out to the various TV crews before this weekend’s games.

