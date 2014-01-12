A Microsoft Twitter Account May Have Been Hacked By The Syrian Electronic Army

It appears that the Microsoft News Twitter account, which the company uses to distribute company updates and press releases, has been taken over by notorious hacking group the Syrian Electronic Army (SEA).

First, the account retweeted SEA’s own Twitter account:

Then came a series of other tweets:

The SEA has taken credit for hacking several major Twitter accounts and websites. Last year, it brought down the New York Times site for several hours.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

