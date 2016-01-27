Even Microsoft has an iPhone news app now

Microsoft now has its own Apple News competitor on the iPhone — Microsoft News Pro, a Bing-powered app from the Microsoft Garage skunkworks project.

The tagline for News Pro is “hyper-relevant news for your work,” which fits into Microsoft’s corporate-mandated focus on productivity.

Plug in a Twitter account, a LinkedIn account, or both, and News Pro automatically generates a news feed for you, with articles plucked from all over the web via Bing News. That includes Business Insider, as well as a bunch of news sites that aren’t Business Insider.

Take a look:

There’s a web client, but Android is being left behind, at least for now.

News Pro is going to compete for eyeballs with Apple News, which is automatically installed on every iPhone, Google News, and venture-backed apps like Nuzzel.

