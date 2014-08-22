Microsoft Likely To Unveil Windows 9 - aka 'Threshold' - On September 30

HP/Screen capture Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at HP’s customer conference

More people are pointing to September 30 as the date for revealing Windows 9, Microsoft’s highly anticipated new operating system.

The Verge reported Thursday that Microsoft is “tentatively planning” to hold a special press event on September 30 to unveil the latest version of its Windows operating system, codenamed “Threshold.”

The Verge said Windows 9 is still in development and only a preview version will be released at the event. The preview version simply is the near-final version that gets shown to the public before its official launch.

This comes a week after ZDnet reported that a “technology preview” of Windows 9 would happen either at the end of September or early October.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the new updates for Windows 9. The biggest change expected is the return of the traditional Start Menu, which is being called the “Mini-Start Menu.”

It is said to have both the look of the old Windows Start menu and the new colourful app tiles on the side. The Charm bar is also rumoured to be eliminated.

Also, Microsoft will introduce the PC version of its virtual assistant Cortana, according to earlier reports.

The Windows 9 would be the first Windows OS launched under Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Last month, he sent out a company-wide email saying Microsoft will become a “productivity and platforms” company.

Perhaps we’ll learn more about his vision at next month’s event.

