Here's your first look at Microsoft's new Xbox One controller

Microsoft just unveiled its new game controller for the Xbox One at its E3 press conference on Monday. Take a look.

Notice the textured directional pad in the lower left hand corner. And now, the four primary buttons can be remapped to your liking for every game.

The curves on the left and right thumbstick have also been redesigned to be more grippy.

On the back side, you can see four paddles on the back, which actually replicate normal buttons on the front and can also be remapped to your liking for specific games.

And you notice those little green buttons on the inside? When you flip those, you can switching to pre-configured load-outs you’ve set up, so if you have different setups for different games, swapping is as easy as flipping a switch.

This new Xbox One controller will be compatible with Windows 10 devices, as well as the Oculus Rift.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.