Meet The Two Women Now Running Microsoft's Most Important Business

Julie Larson-Green and Tami Reller now jointly run Windows.

Photo: Microsoft

With the abrupt departure of top Microsoft executive Steven Sinofsky, Julie Larson-Green and Tami Reller are running the Windows division.Larson-Green will run the engineering part of Windows, while Tami Reller will oversee its business operations.



The Windows division does $18 billion a year in revenues; it’s also viewed as Microsoft’s flagship product, and the basis of its technology franchise.

Larson-Green has worked for Microsoft since 1993. In 1997, she started working on the Microsoft Office team, where she became part of Sinofsky’s brain trust. She led a “radical revamp” of Office starting in 2003, for which she won a technical leadership award.

When Sinofsky moved from the Office division to take over Windows, Larson-Green moved with him, leading Microsoft’s efforts to redesign its user experience.

Reller joined Microsoft through its acquisition of Great Plains Software, a maker of business-operations software, where she was chief financial officer, in 2001. She continued in that business until 2007, when she joined the Windows team, where she is now chief financial and marketing officer.

Both Larson-Green and Reller have been highly visible in the global launch of Windows 8.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.