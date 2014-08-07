Microsoft Is Looking To Open A New Fifth Avenue Store And Become Neighbours With Apple

Microsoft is in talks to open up its first New York City retail location on Fifth Avenue, the Daily News reports. The company is negotiating for 677 Fifth Ave., which has been vacant since Fendi left the building last year.

A Google Maps search shows Apple’s iconic Fifth Avenue location is just a 5-minute walk away from Microsoft’s potential new spot. Besides following Apple in location, Microsoft is also likely to imitate its rival computer company in style. Its smaller retail locations echo Apple stores, from the sleek metal finish to the lanyards hanging from employees’ necks.

Posting up in downtown Manhattan won’t be cheap. Fifth Avenue stores sell for about $US3,500 per square foot, the Daily News says. That means to lease the 8,700-square-foot space, Microsoft should pay a little more than $US30 million.

