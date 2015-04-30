Microsoft's new browser is called Edge

Microsoft’s new web browser that will serve as an alternative to Internet Explorer in the upcoming Windows 10 is now called Microsoft Edge, as it ditches the Project Spartan codename.

This announcement came at today’s Microsoft Build developer event in San Francisco.

Microsoft Edge is positioned as a super-modern, super-fast web browser that provides lots of contextual, personalised information. It integrates with Cortana, Microsoft’s virtual personal assistant and artificial intelligence tool, to learn from your habits and show you ever-more relevant stuff.

Developers are excited for Microsoft Edge because it represents the Redmond titan’s first major effort to work within widely-accepted Internet standards — important since Internet Explorer was notorious for largely ignoring these standards for the last several decades.

Along those lines, Microsoft promoted how easy it is for developers to take popular Chrome extensions like Pinterest’s “Pin It” tool and bring them to Microsoft Edge.

NOW WATCH: Watch these giant container ships collide near the Suez Canal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.