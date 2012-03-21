WEIRD: Microsoft Used To Let Salespeople Buy Macs And iPads With Company Funds

Microsoft has reportedly put a new policy in place to ban the 46,000 members of its sales, marketing, and operations group from using company funds to buy Macs or iPads.



That’s according to a leaked email that Mary Jo Foley published earlier today. Microsoft had no comment, but we suspect the email is legit.

The key part:

In the US we will be turning off the Apple products from the Zones catalogue next week, which is the standard purchasing mechanism for these products.

Weird. Why wasn’t this policy in place before?

Obviously the Office for Mac team needs Macs and iPads. It might make sense for the Windows team to keep track of the competition. But for general sales and operations people, it’s hard to justify.

Microsoft employees are not banned from buying Macs or iPads on their own dime and bringing them to work, although they should probably keep them out of Steve Ballmer’s line of sight — at the 2009 company meeting, he supposedly snatched an iPhone from an employee’s hand and jokingly pretended to stomp on it.

