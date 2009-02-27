Microsoft-NBC Deal Brings Shaun Of The Dead To Xbox

Speaking with financial analysts earlier this week, Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer said the Xbox wasn’t really about games, it’s about having a device “next to or in every television set.”

And at least in Europe, that device is going to be able to do a bit more: In a new deal between Microsoft and NBC Universal, about 30 more movies from Universal Pictures will be available for download, like Shaun of the Dead, The Fast and the Furious, and The Bourne Supremacy.

The new movies start in UK and Ireland and then roll out to Spain, Germany, and France. That complements similar deals already in place with Warner Bros and Paramount.

Sony (SNE), of course, is trying to do the exact same thing with its PS3. In a December interview with The Business Insider, Sony Director Susan Panico said she aims to eventually make the PS3 a replacement for a cable box, and looks aspirationally towards having PS3-exclusive shows in the mould of “Sex and the City.”

