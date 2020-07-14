Microsoft is reportedly making more job cuts at MSN in favour of an AI-driven system of selecting news stories

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft is reportedly making more cuts to its MSN editorial team, according to GeekWire.

The company previously laid off dozens of contractors working on MSN, people close to the situation told Business Insider in June.

Microsoft has yet to confirm the MSN layoffs. GeekWire said Microsoft “isn’t commenting publicly,” and Microsoft has yet to respond to an earlier request from Business Insider.

Staffing changes are relatively common within Microsoft around the time its new fiscal year rolls around on July 1.

Are you a Microsoft employee? Contact this reporter via encrypted messaging app Signal (+1-425-344-8242) or email ( [email protected] ).

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Microsoft is making more cuts to the MSN editorial team, GeekWire reported Monday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

The company in June cut dozens of editorial contractors in favour of an artificial intelligence-driven system of picking news for MSN.com, one of the world’s most popular news destinations. People close to the situation told Business Insider in June that the layoffs impacted all of its around 50 contractors in the US.

Now, GeekWire reports, the company is laying off an unspecified number of full-time employees in the same MSN unit, including some senior leaders.

Microsoft has yet to confirm the MSN layoffs. GeekWire said Microsoft “isn’t commenting publicly,” and Microsoft has yet to respond to an earlier request from Business Insider.

Microsoft typically makes changes to its headcount around the time it begins a new fiscal year on July 1. Perhaps the most significant of these changes came in 2017 when the company reorganized its entire sales organisation to focus on cloud computing, and laid off thousands of employees.

This year, prior to the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year on June 30, Microsoft announced plans to close all of its physical retail locations and shut down its video game streaming service Mixer.



Got a tip?



Contact Ashley Stewart via email at [email protected], message her on Twitter @ashannstew, or send her a secure message through Signal at 425-344-8242

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.