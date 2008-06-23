Microsoft (MSFT) to Yahoo (YHOO): Fire Jerry And We Might Bid Again

UPDATE: Microsoft’s initial reaction to this story is that it “must be a translation issue” (i.e., that Kevin Johnson didn’t say what Bloomberg is saying he said.) Investigation continues…



EARLIER: A long game of press telephone is reporting that Microsoft honcho Kevin Johnson said Microsoft may consider making another bid for Yahoo if Yahoo’s management changes. Translation: “Hey, Yahoo shareholders, Fire Jerry and the board at the shareholder meeting, and we might ease your pain.”

Important to note that this is:

Not a direct quote

A Bloomberg write-up of a Financial Times Deutscheland story

Kevin Johnson comments may have been made in English and translated into German and back into English, leaving all kinds of room for interpretation. In the second paragraph of the Bloomberg write-up, for example (see below), Johnson is said to have said that Microsoft intends to be No. 1 in search. If he actually said this, he has not only significantly increased Microsoft’s search ambitions, he’s delusional.

We’re requesting further info. But in the meantime…

By Andreas Hippin

June 23 (Bloomberg) — Microsoft Corp. may make a new bid

for Yahoo! Inc. if Yahoo’s management changes, Financial Times

Deutschland reported, citing Kevin Johnson, head of the

software maker’s Platform & Services unit.

Microsoft plans to strengthen its online advertising

business with smaller targeted acquisitions, the newspaper

quoted Johnson as saying. In the long run Microsoft wants to be

number one in search-engine advertising, FTD reported, citing

Johnson.

From Silicon Alley Insider:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.