Microsoft (MSFT) Takes Stake In Web TV Service Move Networks

Move Networks announced Microsoft (MSFT) made an undisclosed strategic investment in the Web TV firm as part of its $46 million Series C funding round in April.



Microsoft integrated its Silverlight video player with Utah-based Move’s technology, and the two are streaming video for the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

Other, disclosed investors included Benchmark Capital, Cisco (CSCO), Comcast Interactive Media (CMCSA), Steamboat Venturees (DIS) and Hummer Winblad Partners. Move has streaming deals with ABC, ESPN, and The CW (CBS, TWX). So far, the company has raised $112.3 million.

