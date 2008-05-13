Microsoft (MSFT) Rides The Apple (AAPL) Wave: Office For Mac Sales Booming

As Apple’s (AAPL) Mac computers chip away tiny bits of market share from Windows-based PCs, it’s not a total loss for Microsoft (MSFT). For instance: Microsoft says today that its most recent version of Office for Mac is selling “faster than any previous version of Office for Mac in the past 19 years” — almost three times faster than Office 2004, the last edition.



All this means, of course, is that Apple is selling more Macs than before — which is true. No proof that the “attach rate” — average copies of Office sold per Mac owner — is any higher.

