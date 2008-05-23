Microsoft (MSFT) Reveals Full Details of Secret Plan to Kill Google (GOOG); Won't Work

From Silicon Alley Insider: Here are the details of Microsoft’s (MSFT) latest plan to kill Google (GOOG). It is based on three premises:



Today’s search is klugy, and it will change.

Microsoft has unique assets that will allow it to capitalise on this change

Microsoft will lead the innovation of the next-gen search product and business models

Our analysis:

We disagree that today’s search is klugy. Crappy search, of course, is the premise upon which dozens of next-gen Google-killing search products and companies are based, but we think today’s search is far better than these companies think. For example, we don’t think people actually want to type natural language questions, except in very specific circumstances. When people are searching for “Paris Hilton,” moreover, we think they are smart enough to understand that they’ll get better results if they type “Paris Hilton” instead of just “Paris,” in which case they might get travel offers (though they’d still get plenty of Paris Hilton). The “today’s search sucks” crowd loves to invoke the stat that “40% of searches are subsequently refined.” The corollary to this is that, remarkably, 60% of searches don’t need to be refined. Can search be improved? Of course. But Google continues to make incremental improvements, and we just don’t see them suddenly getting leapfrogged.

We don’t think Microsoft has unique assets to capitalise on search changes–at least not relative to Google, Yahoo, and others….

