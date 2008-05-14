Microsoft (MSFT) Ad Exec Heads Back To The Knot (KNOT)

NY-based wedding site The Knot (KNOT) has hired back a familiar face as its new chief operating officer: Carol Koh Evans, who returns to The Knot from Microsoft (MSFT), where she was general manager at Microsoft’s (MSFT) Massive in-game advertising business.



Evans previously worked at The Knot in corporate development, working on the company’s IPO in December, 1999, and its acquisition of Weddingpages in 2000, the company said in a release. As COO for The Knot, she’ll control the company’s ad businesses, warehouse, customer service, registry business, M&A, etc. (Via CNET.)

The Knot CEO David Liu is #14 on our Silicon Alley 100.

See Also: The Knot Acquires The Bump

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.