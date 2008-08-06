Microsoft (MSFT): A $20 Billion Buyback In The Works?

Are you looking for a catalyst to stop Microsoft’s (MSFT) stock slide? Well, UBS thinks it may have found one: a $20 billion stock buyback program.



UBS believes MSFT may be preparing for a $20 billion stock buyback, which would be completed over the next 3 months.

UBS reiterates BUY on Microsoft (MSFT), target $40.

