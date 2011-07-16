Microsoft Might Dump Twitter From Bing Search Results

Google canceled its real-time search feature earlier this month after failing to renew its deal with Twitter to include feed data in search results.



Now, Microsoft may be about to do the same thing.

According to AllThingsD, Microsoft and Twitter are renegotiating their deal that lets Bing suck data from Twitter’s real-time feed “firehose.” That deal actually preceded the Google-Twitter deal by a couple of months, and gave Bing a leg up on real-time search.

The deal expires later this year.

Next time, Twitter wants to double its licence fee to $30 million a year.

Microsoft apparently isn’t worried about that — $30 million is still chump change to a business unit that loses $3 billion a year.

But Microsoft isn’t so sure about Twitter’s other demands, which include more control over how Twitter results are displayed on Bing, a bigger cut of the money from ads that appear next to tweets, and more links back to the Twitter Web site.

When Google dropped Twitter, it knew it would have real-time data from Google+ to fall back on. And Google and Twitter may end up striking a deal anyway.

Microsoft doesn’t have its own equivalent. But it does have an exclusive deal and solid partnership with Facebook, and it may find that Twitter isn’t adding that much value.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.