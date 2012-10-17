Microsoft Exec Lets Loose At His Birthday Party With Rapper Too Short

Microsoft executive Michael Angiulo recently celebrated his 40th birthday.



As a special present, Angiulo’s wife hired rapper Too Short to perform at a Seattle bar. TMZ reports that the performance cost a whopping $25,000.

Surprisingly, Angiulo is able to keep up with Too Short, they both nail every lyric, as they rap together about having relations with two women—the lyrics use a derogatory term—at the same time.

Angiulo is in charge of product planning, which includes handling Microsoft’s relationships with PC manufacturers—a role that’s increasingly in the spotlight as Microsoft starts making its own hardware.

Check out the video for yourself (warning—it contains graphic language):



