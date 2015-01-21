Microsoft May Be Working On A Strange New Gadget That's A Mix Between A Smartphone And A Laptop

Asus The Asus Transformer Book V

We’re going to learn a lot about the next version of Windows on Wednesday.

Presumably, we’ll find out when the preview build will launch, new features aimed at consumers rather than enterprise users, and changes to how the Windows Store works.

But what we haven’t heard about yet are the new types of hardware we can expect to see in 2015 that take advantage of Microsoft’s new Windows.

One of those devices may be a hybrid gadget that’s a mix between a smartphone and a laptop that would run on Windows, according to a report from The Information. That device won’t be unveiled this week, but Microsoft may introduce other new Windows-based gadgets on stage at its event tomorrow.

This phone-laptop hybrid would consist of a smartphone that would plug into a shell with a larger screen and keyboard, according to The Information. Microsoft is likely to market this gadget towards enterprise users.

It sounds a lot like the Asus Transformer Book V, which allows you to dock your smartpone on the laptop’s lid and run both Android and Windows at the same time.

It’s unclear if this would be a Microsoft-branded device like the Surface, or if Microsoft would work with one of its partners to build it.

When Microsoft first unveiled Windows 10 in September, it emphasised the fact that it will be designed to offer a similar interface across screens of all sizes, including laptops, tablets, and desktops. So it’s not entirely surprising to hear that Microsoft might introduce some interesting hardware to take advantage of the new operating system.

The device is said to be part of Microsoft’s broader plan to tie mobile phones and traditional laptops and desktops closer together. We expect to learn more at Microsoft’s Windows 10 event on Wednesday.

